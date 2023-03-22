Close menu

Mark Selby: Four-time world champion beats Pang Junxu to win WST Classic in Leicester

Mark Selby (left) claimed his second title of the 2022-23 season following his triumph at the English Open in December
Mark Selby won three matches in a day to claim the 22nd ranking title of his career at the World Snooker Tour Classic in his hometown Leicester.

Selby hit three century breaks as he beat Chinese 23-year-old Pang Junxu 6-2 in the final at the Morningside Arena.

The four-time world champion earlier defeated John Higgins 4-2 in the quarter-finals and thrashed Ali Carter 5-0 in the inaugural event's semis.

"I played well all day, continued that in the final," said the 39-year-old.

The Englishman raced into a 4-1 lead with runs of 104, 138 and 120 before sealing victory against Pang, who was playing in his maiden ranking-event final, and the £80,000 first prize with a break of 79.

He also registered a 138 in his semi-final win over Carter, restricting his compatriot to just 50 points in a dominant display.

World number two Selby has now won 19 of his past 21 ranking finals and his triumph secured a spot at next week's Tour Championship for the season's top eight players.

