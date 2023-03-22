Jimmy White confident of World Championship return despite defeat at WST Classic
Six-times runner-up Jimmy White says he is "playing too well" not to qualify for next month's World Championship.
'The Whirlwind', 60, was beaten 4-1 by China's Pang Junxu at World Snooker Tour Classic in Leicester after a fine run that included a third-round win over world number five Judd Trump.
White has not reached the final stages of the tournament since 2006 and qualfying starts on 3 April.
"I'll be getting to the Crucible," said White.
"I'll take a couple of days off now and get back to practice on Friday."
White, winner of 38 titles during a decorated career, won the opening frame against Pang to raise hopes of a quarter-final place, but Pang won the next four to set up a meeting with Oliver Lines.
"I am playing OK, I just ran out of steam" added White, who became the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event for 31 years at the German Masters last month.
"I'm really disappointed that I didn't compete. I won the first frame then I should have gone 2-0 up. I felt mentally drained.
"The buzz should get you through that, but I was tired and I was cueing poorly from the second frame onwards.
"Pang is one of my favourite Chinese players and I wish him all the best because he's a hard worker.
"But to beat the three players I have beaten this week, and then not produce, is a disappointment."
The World Championship takes place from 15 April - 1 May at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
