Jimmy White confident of World Championship return despite defeat at WST Classic

Jimmy White
Jimmy White has finished runner-up at the World Championship six times

Six-times runner-up Jimmy White says he is "playing too well" not to qualify for next month's World Championship.

'The Whirlwind', 60, was beaten 4-1 by China's Pang Junxu at World Snooker Tour Classic in Leicester after a fine run that included a third-round win over world number five Judd Trump.

White has not reached the final stages of the tournament since 2006 and qualfying starts on 3 April.

"I'll be getting to the Crucible," said White.

"I'll take a couple of days off now and get back to practice on Friday."

White, winner of 38 titles during a decorated career, won the opening frame against Pang to raise hopes of a quarter-final place, but Pang won the next four to set up a meeting with Oliver Lines.

"I am playing OK, I just ran out of steam" added White, who became the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event for 31 years at the German Masters last month.

"I'm really disappointed that I didn't compete. I won the first frame then I should have gone 2-0 up. I felt mentally drained.

"The buzz should get you through that, but I was tired and I was cueing poorly from the second frame onwards.

"Pang is one of my favourite Chinese players and I wish him all the best because he's a hard worker.

"But to beat the three players I have beaten this week, and then not produce, is a disappointment."

The World Championship takes place from 15 April - 1 May at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

