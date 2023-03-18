Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark King's only ranking title came at the Northern Ireland Open in 2016

England's Mark King has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour while an investigation is carried out into reports of irregular betting patterns.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) is looking into reports around King's 4-0 defeat by Joe Perry at February's Welsh Open.

The WPBSA said King was barred from "attending or competing" on the tour with "immediate effect".

The 48-year-old world number 57 has the right to appeal against the decision.

"The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought," the WPBSA added.

King turned professional in 1991 and reached a career-high world ranking of 11 in 2003, with his only ranking title coming at the Northern Ireland Open in 2016.