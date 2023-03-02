Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Zhao Zintong and Yan Bingtao are among 10 Chinese players accused of match-fixing

Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao will miss the 2023 World Snooker Championship as they await the outcome of a match-fixing investigation.

They are among 10 Chinese players facing fixing charges who will remain suspended until the end of the season.

Zhao is ranked ninth in the world and Yan is 19th.

It has been announced their disciplinary hearings will start on 24 April, which is during the World Championship at the Crucible.

Ian Mill KC has been appointed as independent chair of the hearings.

Zhao, who won the UK Championship in 2021, and former Masters champion Yan are the highest-ranked players to be suspended.