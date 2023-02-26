Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Murphy made five century breaks in the final

Shaun Murphy defeated Ali Carter 10-4 to win the Players Championship in Wolverhampton.

Leading 6-2 from the afternoon session, former world champion Murphy maintained control in the evening for his first ranking event title since 2020, and the £125,000 top prize.

It capped a week in which the 40-year-old set a new record for the most century breaks made at the tournament.

Murphy notched 11 century breaks in all, five coming in the final.

After Murphy raced into a 3-0 lead - which included a 145 break - Carter hit back with a 122.

The pair shared the next two frames before a 141 and 112 from Murphy opened up a four-frame gap. They were his eighth and ninth centuries of the tournament, surpassing John Higgins' previous best of eight.

Returning in the evening, 2005 world champion Murphy took the ninth frame then made his fourth century of the final, and 10th overall, to go 8-2 up.

Carter, 43, looking to follow on from his German Masters win last month and make it two ranking titles in a season for the first time in his career, pegged Murphy back by taking the next two frames.

But Murphy - a week after losing the Welsh Open final to Robert Milkins - regained control to take the final two frames.

Firstly, an 88 clearance after being allowed back in by Carter made it 9-4 and then - fittingly - Murphy wrapped things up with another century break of 130 for his 10th ranking event title.