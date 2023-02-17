Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the Welsh Open in 2004. 2005, 2014 and 2016

Welsh Open 2023 Venue: Venue Cymru, Llandudno Dates: 13-19 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

World champion and world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the Welsh Open in Llandudno after a shock 5-0 defeat by China's Tian Pengfei.

O'Sullivan, 47, was gunning for a record-equalling fifth Welsh Open crown, but he only potted four balls in the first two frames of a one-sided quarter-final.

Breaks of 66, 51 and 82 helped Tian lead 4-0 at the interval as seven-time world champion O'Sullivan struggled to produce his best form.

Tian, 35, beat four-time world champion John Higgins in the last 16 and secured a place in his first ranking semi-final with a 73 break.

O'Sullivan, who has had problems with his cue tip during the tournament at Venue Cymru, told BBC Wales: "I'm not going to make any excuses. Every mistake I made, I got punished by Tian."

Defeat also means O'Sullivan has failed to qualify for next week's prestigious Players Championship in Wolverhampton - the tournament for the top 16 players on the one-year ranking list.

Earlier on Friday former world champion Shaun Murphy eased to an impressive 5-0 quarter-final victory over China's Yuan SiJun.

