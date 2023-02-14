Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson's defeat by Dominic Dale means he has also failed to qualify for the Players Championship

Welsh Open 2023 Venue: Venue Cymru, Llandudno Dates: 13-19 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

World number four Neil Robertson went out of the Welsh Open after a shock 4-0 defeat by Wales' Dominic Dale.

Defeat in Llandudno by world number 56 Dale also ended the Australian's hopes of qualifying for next week's Players Championship and defending that title.

There was a defeat too for three-time world champion Mark Williams, beaten 4-3 by fellow Welshman Jak Jones, 46 places below him in the rankings.

Ronnie O'Sullivan had cue problems as he beat Scottish amateur Ross Muir 4-3.

The world champion's match had to be stopped twice after his tip fell off in the first and second frames.

There were further problems for O'Sullivan as he forfeited frame six under the three-miss rule. The Englishman played three successive foul shots when he had a clear sight of a red ball.

There were 4-1 wins for defending champion Joe Perry against fellow Englishman Mark Joyce and 2020 champion Shaun Murphy, who beat China's Peng Yisong.

The tournament is taking place at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, the first time it has been held outside Newport or Cardiff since it started in 1992.

