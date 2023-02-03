Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robert Milkins' two previous maximum breaks were during World Championship qualifying in 2006 and 2012

Robert Milkins made a 147 break as he swept to a 5-2 win over Chris Wakelin in the quarter-finals of the German Masters.

Milkins' maximum came during the second frame of the evening and he made three more half-centuries to seal victory.

Wakelin, who won his first ranking title at the Snooker Shoot Out, made breaks of 66 and 116 in Berlin.

Milkins, 46, is hoping for the second ranking-title win of his career after clinching the Gibraltar Open last year.

However, should the world number 31 - who made a rare 146 break in his fourth-round win over Daniel Wells - not achieve that aim he is currently in line for the £5,000 highest-break prize.

Milkins will play fellow Englishman Ali Carter or China's Pang Junxu in Saturday's semi-final.

His 147 was the eighth of the season and the 184th official maximum in snooker history.