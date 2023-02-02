Close menu

German Masters: Jimmy White loses to Jack Lisowski in last 16

From the section Snooker

Jimmy White has been knocked out of the German Masters by Jack Lisowski
Jimmy White is a six-time World Championship runner-up

Jimmy White's run at the German Masters ended in the last 16 with a 5-2 defeat to fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski.

The six-time World Championship runner-up became the first 60-year-old to reach the last-16 stage at a ranking event for 31 years.

White, who last reached a quarter-final in 2004, took the opening two frames.

But 31-year-old Lisowski rattled off the next five, making breaks of 50 and 53 to set up a last-eight encounter with China's Xiao Guodong.

