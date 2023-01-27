Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Gradinari lives and practices in Leeds

Fourteen-year-old Vladislav Gradinari is through to the last 32 of the Snooker Shoot Out after beating Victor Sarkis of Brazil in Leicester.

But fellow 14-year-old Riley Powell from Wales saw his run come to an end as he was beaten 38-2 by Daniel Wells.

Moldovan teenager Gradinari became the youngest player to win a televised ranking event match by beating Ng On Yee in the first round.

He continued his stunning progress with a 42-20 round two win against Sarkis.

Gradinari, who now lives in Leeds, won an English Under-14 event to get a wildcard into the Shootout.

"I tried again to be as calm as possible to then try and pot some balls," Gradinari told Eurosport. "I am trying to do as much as possible. This is the sport and this is the dream."

Elsewhere, 12-time world champion Reanne Evans, who became the first female player to win a match at a televised ranking event on Thursday, lost to Gary Wilson in the second round.

Evans had defeated former world champion Stuart Bingham 60-8 in round one.

Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal reached the last 32 of a ranking event for the first time after beating England's Jimmy Robertson 73-33.

Mark Davis beat fellow Englishman and former world champion Shaun Murphy 89-0 while Wales' Dominic Dale claimed an impressive win against Irishman and 1997 world champion Ken Doherty.

Leicester to host new tournament

A new world ranking tournament called the WST Classic will be held at Leicester's Morningside Arena from 16-22 March.

The 128-player knockout event will have total prize money of £427,000 and a top prize of £80,000.

The tournament replaces the Turkish Masters.

"We are pleased to add the new WST Classic to the calendar and to provide an extra earning opportunity for the players," WST Chairman Steve Dawson said.

