Stephen Hendry sang 'My Old Man's A Dustman' by Lonnie Donegan and Kaiser Chiefs' 'Ruby' during 'The Masked Singer' on Saturday night

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry says he was fined for pulling out of snooker tournaments in order to appear on 'The Masked Singer'.

Hendry, 54, was unveiled as 'Rubbish' on the ITV celebrity singing show on Saturday night.

The Scotsman was fined by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) for pulling out of events that clashed with filming.

"You're dying to tell people what you're doing but you can't," he said.

WPBSA rules state if a player pulls out of a tournament after the draw has been made there is a standard fine.

"I do have wildcards to play in some events and I actually pulled out of a couple and got fined by the WPBSA," said Hendry.

"And I couldn't tell them why because this recording was going on and I couldn't obviously say why I pulled out. I just said 'Look, I can't play the tournament'. So, yeah, it was, very, very, very strange."

'The Masked Singer' sees celebrities wear elaborate costumes and face masks to hide their identities. They then anonymously perform a selection of songs live in front of a studio audience and panel of celebrity judges, who vote on which celebrity to unmask.

"I have been asked to do the other reality shows, but the thing that appealed to me about this one obviously was the fact that you are in a costume. Nobody can see you," added Hendry.

"And obviously (there is no) stress - this is not a singing competition, it's just a show that you just go in this costume and have fun.

"My son texted me and said 'I've watched the show every week. I love it. I can't believe you've done that'.

"He didn't even have a clue so the feedback and the reaction was incredible."