Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump battled back from 7-2 down but lost a final-frame decider to Mark Allen

Mark Allen survived throwing away a five-frame lead to defeat Judd Trump 10-9 in a dramatic World Grand Prix final.

Northern Ireland's Allen led 6-2 after a brilliant first session and extended his lead after the interval.

However, Trump won six of the next seven frames to level the final at 8-8.

The pair exchanged frames to set up a decider and Allen held his nerve in an error-strewn final frame to win his third ranking title of the season.

"I actually said to Judd at the end that he had me completely gone and he had me under pressure," Allen told ITV.

"I fell over the line there. It's one of those things. Judd is a great competitor and he made a couple of breaks to look so comfortable.

"I'm very proud of myself that I got over the line but I've felt better."

Masters champion Trump led 2-1 early in the first session, but Allen reeled off five frames in a row to hold a commanding lead at the interval.

The UK champion moved within touching distance of victory with another frame, but Trump rallied with a run of his own to level the game.

Allen and Trump exchanged frames, the latter with a break of 76, to set up a decider.

Trump was 19-8 up but missed a straightforward yellow, which allowed Allen to capitalise on the spread pack of reds and claim the win.