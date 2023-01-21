Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Trump was playing at the World Grand Prix having already won the 2023 Masters title

Judd Trump earned a 6-2 win against Shaun Murphy to set up a World Grand Prix final meeting with Mark Allen.

Trump, who won the 2023 Masters last week, moved into a 2-0 lead in Cheltenham before Murphy narrowed the gap with an impressive 140 break.

However, Trump responded with breaks of 85 and 112 to move 4-1 in front.

Murphy pulled a frame back but paid for missing a brown in the seventh, before Trump won the eighth to secure victory and his second final in a week.

Murphy had said he would "not be collapsing" against Trump who had "won a lot of matches this week on reputation".

"Shaun made a statement about a lot of my opponents crumbling against me and that he doesn't think I've really played that well, and then he missed the brown [in the seventh frame]," Trump told ITV.

"I was sat there thinking it's easy to say that but it's a lot more difficult when you've got to make the big clearances under pressure.

"There was a bit more fire in me just because of some of the comments. It was nice to win that one."