Allen made a break of 127 and three half-centuries in seeing off Saengkham

Mark Allen secured a place in the World Grand Prix final with a comfortable 6-1 win over Thailand's Noppon Saengkham in Cheltenham.

Allen moved into a 2-0 lead and Saengkham pulled one back before the world number five from Northern Ireland hit a century on his way to victory.

Murphy and newly crowned Masters champion Trump won their quarter-finals earlier on Friday.

Trump beat Xiao Guodong 5-3 while Murphy edged Anthony McGill 5-4.

Murphy, seeking his first title since the 2020 Welsh Open, believes Trump has had it too easy in the tournament so far and says he is in the running to cause an upset.

"I think he's won a lot of matches this week on reputation," said Murphy before Saturday's semi-final showdown.

"I think people have collapsed against him. I won't be collapsing. He will have to beat me."

Saengkham knocked out Mark Selby, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams before falling to Allen on Friday night.