Noppon Saengkham has beaten three world champions on his way to the last four

Noppon Saengkham continued his fine run at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham with a 5-3 win over Mark Williams to reach the semi-finals.

Thailand's Saengkham - who knocked out Mark Selby and then Ronnie O'Sullivan in previous rounds - made three half-century breaks to edge past Williams.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen also progressed to the last four with a gritty 5-4 victory over Jack Lisowski.

Earlier on Thursday, Anthony McGill and Judd Trump won to make the last eight.

Masters champion Trump cruised into the last eight with a 4-0 win over Belgium's Luca Brecel while McGill made a break of 131 as he saw off Sam Craigie without dropping a frame.

Xiao Guodong defeated Welshman Ryan Day 4-1 and Shaun Murphy made a century clearance as he beat Kyren Wilson 4-2 to also reach the quarter-finals.

Allen and Lisowski finished a gruelling match on the stroke of midnight, with the UK champion prevailing against the Englishman, who had fought back with a fine break of 68 to take the penultimate frame which had looked set for a rerack.