Jamie Jones first qualified for the World Snooker Tour in 2006

Welsh snooker player Jamie Jones says he is concerned about where Wales' stars of the future will come from because of a lack of clubs in the country.

Jones is enjoying a positive season on the World Snooker Tour.

But the 34-year-old, from Neath, says it is becoming harder for Welsh players to progress to the top end of the game.

"When I started playing, which is 25 years ago, my town had three snooker clubs with around 40 tables," he said.

"Unfortunately, all those clubs seem to have disappeared now."

Wales' Mark Williams has just enjoyed an impressive week at the Masters, having beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan en route to a thrilling final which he lost 10-8 to Judd Trump.

Williams is currently ranked seventh in the world, with fellow countryman Ryan Day 15th.

Jones is ranked 32nd, with two more Welshmen, Jamie Clarke and Jak Jones, inside the top 50 and Matthew Stevens just outside it.

But Jones fears a lack of tables to play on will stem the flow of Welsh snooker stars.

"Back in the day, the strength and depth even in my club alone was unreal," he told the latest episode of Framed: The Snooker Podcast.

"The players we had in my club were just brilliant, and you always had very, very strong league structures around Wales, in the valleys. It was just an incredible hotbed of snooker.

"You can go back to likes of Ray Reardon, Terry Griffiths, Doug Mountjoy and then we have got Mark and Matthew, and we have got the players these days, who are just coming through. We have got Liam Davis now, who is 15.

"There's always been a strong group of players coming from Wales and I just feel it's a little bit of a shame that the clubs seem to have shut down, because I struggle to see where the next player from my town is going to come from.

"We've got three pros - me, Michael White and Daniel Wells - but I struggle to see where the next one is going to come from, because there's not enough tables."

Jones, who says it would be a "dream" to have his own snooker club in Neath, has been pleased with the progress he has made so far this season.

He believes he is benefiting from "consistency" in his life away from the table.

"Maybe the odd bad performance has crept in really when I didn't want it to, but for the first time in my career I've been consistently getting to last 16s and quarter-finals," he said.

"Especially in the last year or so I've really tweaked things in terms of the company I keep away from the table, what I'm doing on a day-to-day basis, and I feel like I'm getting that slowly, and I think my results are showing consistency and I'm winning a lot more games."