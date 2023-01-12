Masters 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out by Mark Williams
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|2023 Cazoo Masters
|Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January -15 January
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Masters, beaten 6-5 by Mark Williams in a thrilling contest.
Both players turned professional in 1992 and are both 47, but it was Williams who knocked out the world number one and reigning world champion.
O'Sullivan surged 3-0 ahead, but Williams hit back to lead 5-4 and won a dramatic decider.
In the evening session, Hossein Vafaei comes up against Jack Lisowski.
More to follow.
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.
- Will this valley ever recover? Watch the brand-new series of the gripping drama Happy Valley on BBC iPlayer
- 'There are forces out there that you can't yet understand': Watch the long-awaited final series of His Dark Materials on BBC iPlayer
Comments
Join the conversation