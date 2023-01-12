Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Masters in 2017

2023 Cazoo Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January -15 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Masters, beaten 6-5 by Mark Williams in a thrilling contest.

Both players turned professional in 1992 and are both 47, but it was Williams who knocked out the world number one and reigning world champion.

O'Sullivan surged 3-0 ahead, but Williams hit back to lead 5-4 and won a dramatic decider.

In the evening session, Hossein Vafaei comes up against Jack Lisowski.

