Masters 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out by Mark Williams

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Masters in 2017
2023 Cazoo Masters
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January -15 January
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Masters, beaten 6-5 by Mark Williams in a thrilling contest.

Both players turned professional in 1992 and are both 47, but it was Williams who knocked out the world number one and reigning world champion.

O'Sullivan surged 3-0 ahead, but Williams hit back to lead 5-4 and won a dramatic decider.

In the evening session, Hossein Vafaei comes up against Jack Lisowski.

More to follow.

