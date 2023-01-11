Judd Trump won the Masters in 2019

2023 Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January -15 January

Judd Trump fought back to win a final-frame decider 6-5 against Ryan Day in the first round of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

The 2019 champion, Trump looked to be heading out when he trailed 5-3.

But he won the next frame on a re-spotted black, claimed a nervy 10th frame and made a half century on the way to completing his revival in a dramatic finale.

Trump will play fellow Englishman Barry Hawkins in the last eight on Friday.

"I can't believe it. I had to dig in. I was a bit nervous at the start and it took going 5-3 behind to feel like the weight was lifted off me to go for my shots. I can't believe it," Trump told BBC Sport.

"Because I haven't been winning as consistently the belief hasn't been there. I was hoping to get off to a good start and threw away three or four good chances.

"He [Ryan Day] was always in control. He was extremely unlucky in the last frame because he potted an amazing ball to get in and split the pack perfectly and it's just how snooker works."

Kyren Wilson faces 2020 winner Stuart Bingham in Wednesday's other first-round match.

Trump produces in grandstand finish

Trump has not reached a major ranking final this season but looked in fine touch warming up for the Masters by winning his Championship League group earlier in January.

Meanwhile, Day exhibited his class when winning the British Open in October to regain a spot in the top 16 of the world rankings.

However, neither were close to that form on Wednesday with a superb break of 105 from Trump in the sixth frame one of the few highlights in an error-strewn encounter that climaxed in the most dramatic of fashions.

The opening frame saw Trump miss three routine pots into the right corner, including two blacks, before Day cleared up with a 56. And another Trump miss, a mid-range red to the bottom right corner after making a half century, almost cost him the second.

The players then traded frames with Trump, who has 23 ranking titles to his name, showing flashes of brilliance with a century to draw level at 3-3.

Day won the next two frames as both players continued to make uncharacteristic errors when in among the balls, before Trump pulled a frame back on a re-spotted black.

World number 15 Day looked to have the match won in the 10th frame but missed a tricky black into the right corner and then was unfortunate to knock a red into the middle in the final frame, having played a wonderful pot to get in first.

A tense finish saw Trump make a 58 but then foul and leave a free ball with Day chasing snookers. The Welshman, though, missed the brown to the right middle, allowing Trump to seal his win.

