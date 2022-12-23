Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Chen Zifan's highest world ranking was 76th in May 2021

Chen Zifan has become the eighth Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour.

The world number 93 has been sanctioned by the the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) as part of a match-fixing investigation.

Chen's suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until the investigation is concluded.

The 27-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of 76 last year, has the right to appeal against this decision.

"No further comment will be made except in the event of any significant further developments," read a statement by the WPBSA, the sport's world governing body.

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao was the seventh Chinese player to be suspended earlier this month.

Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu were also suspended the previous week over alleged match-fixing.

Compatriot Liang Wenbo was banned on 27 October pending the results of a misconduct investigation.

