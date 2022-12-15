Close menu

Ronnie O'Sullivan loses to Martin Gould in English Open last 32

Ronnie O'Sullivan's two wins this season have come in invitation events

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan was beaten 4-1 by fellow Englishman Martin Gould in the English Open last 32.

O'Sullivan, 47, is yet to win a ranking title this season.

World number 43 Gould, 41, beat the seven-time world champion for the first time before losing 4-1 to Ashley Hugill in the round of 16.

Hugill advanced to the quarter-final of a ranking event for the first time and will face Mark Allen in the last eight on Friday.

Northern Ireland's Allen advanced with a 4-1 win against John Astley.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams beat Barry Hawkins 4-2 to set up a quarter-final against Neil Robertson, who downed Ryan Day 4-2.

Judd Trump - champion in 2020 - beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-2 and will face Luca Brecel next after the Belgian beat Jamie Jones 4-2.

Last year's runner-up John Higgins lost 4-2 to Ali Carter, who will play Mark Selby.

Four-time World champion Selby took the final two frames to overcome another former world champion in Shaun Murphy, 4-3.

