Allen produced breaks of 86, 94 and 113 in the closing three frames to snatch a 4-3 win over Ding in Brentwood

Mark Allen repeated his UK Championship final win over Ding Junhui as he came from 3-1 down to beat the Chinese player 4-3 at the English Open.

Allen earned the UK title in York last month after fighting back from 6-1 down against Ding to take a 10-7 final win.

A break of 124 helped Ding lead 2-0 in the third round in Brentwood and while Allen won frame three, the Chinese star then moved within one of victory.

But breaks of 86, 94 and 113 saw Allen secure a place in the last 16.

The Northern Irishman will meet either another Chinese player Zhao Xintong or England's John Astley next on Thursday evening.

Last season's UK champion Zhao faces Astley in their round-three contest earlier on Thursday.