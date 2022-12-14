Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Dechawat Poomjaeng regained professional status after a five year break in August

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan compared Thai opponent Dechawat Poomjaeng to Mr Bean after coming back from two frames down to reach the last 32 of the English Open.

The seven-time world champion won the match 4-2.

O'Sullivan said he was amused by Poomjaeng's "funny faces and his mannerisms" as he compared him to Rowan Atkinson's character.

"He should go into comedy, he'd be a great character," O'Sullivan said.

Speaking to wst.tv, the Englishman, 47, added: "He's like a Mr Bean type character.

"I was enjoying just going for my shots and trying to make something happen."

Poomjaeng, 44, is the lowest-ranked player in the world at number 130 and has returned to the tour after a five-year absence.

O'Sullivan, who made a break of 104 in the penultimate frame, added: "I thought there was no point just trying to play straightforward snooker, let's just have a laugh.

"I went for some doubles and trebles, some of them went in, crazy things can happen when you go for it."

The fightback came after O'Sullivan suffered a scare in the first round of the tournament as 18-year-old Ben Mertens came back from a three-frame deficit to send the match to a decider.

O'Sullivan will play Martin Gould in the next round on Thursday.

