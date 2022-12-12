Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Yan Bingtao won the Masters on his debut aged 20

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of an ongoing investigation into match-fixing.

China's Yan, the world number 16, was due to play on Monday at the English Open in Brentwood, but his suspension has been imposed after allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes.

The 22-year-old's ban will remain in place until the outcome of the investigation.

Yan, who became the youngest Masters champion in 26 years when he beat John Higgins in the 2021 final, has the right to appeal against the decision.

Last week five Chinese players were handed suspensions by snooker's governing body, the WPBSA.

Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu were all suspended, while compatriot Liang Wenbo was banned on 27 October pending the results of a misconduct investigation.