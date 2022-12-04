Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Gary Wilson won his first ranking title in Edinburgh in his third final

Gary Wilson claimed the first ranking title of his career with a convincing victory against fellow Englishman Joe O'Connor in the Scottish Open final.

The 37-year-old opened up a 6-2 lead in the afternoon session at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh.

And he went on to take the first three frames when the match resumed to clinch the Stephen Hendry trophy, as well as £80,000.

"Before this week I was nowhere really," Wilson told Eurosport.

"I'm just so so happy to win this one. I've worked so hard for so many years and been in so many situations where I thought it would never come. It's unbelievable. I'm so, so happy."

O'Connor, ranked 50th in the world, was appearing in his first final having put in a superb display to beat Neil Robertson in the semi-final on Saturday.

And after countering an opening break of 102 from Wilson with 99, the 27-year-old continued to play aggressively, but was punished for missed chances.

At 3-2, a missed red allowed Wilson to step up to the table, and he produced the first of his two breaks of 102 to go two frames in front.

The former World Championship semi-finalist, who knocked out Ronnie O'Sullivan on his way to the final, never looked back as he took the next five frames, finishing with a break of 94 to win a final at his third attempt.

Wilson added: "I'm well into my career now and the longer it goes on you think: 'Am I ever going to win one?'

"Especially the run of form I've had in the last couple of years, I've never even looked like getting to this stage. It's unbelievable."

