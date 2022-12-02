Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump missed the first chance on the re-spotted black in the deciding frame

Judd Trump exited the Scottish Open after losing 5-4 on a re-spotted back to Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Un-Nooh, the world number 57, missed a black to win the match and Trump levelled on points in the decider.

But the 2019 world champion missed a long-range pot on the re-spotted black, allowing Un-Nooh to secure a semi-final spot.

"I'm so happy, I've never beaten Judd before," said Un-Nooh.

Trump reached the quarter-finals having pocketed a maximum 147 break earlier in the tournament at Edinburgh's Meadowbank Sports Centre.

And the world number three impressed with breaks of 104, 102, 86, 61, 53 and 52 against Un-Nooh.

But his opponent, who almost lost his professional tour card last season, dug deep and forced a decider with a century break of 104.

Victory will see Un-Nooh face either Kyren Wilson, a former World Championship finalist, or Gary Wilson, the world number 32, on Saturday.

The remaining quarter-final matches will take place later on Friday.

Mark Selby, winner in 2019 and 2020, plays 2017 champion Neil Robertson and Ricky Walden faces Joe O'Connor.