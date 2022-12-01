Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump recovered from 2-0 down to beat Xiao Guodong

Judd Trump survived a scare to beat world number 34 Xiao Guodong and reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open in Edinburgh.

The 2019 world champion was 2-0 down and out of sorts, before taking a scrappy third frame.

A break of 69 brought things level, and Trump eventually laboured to a 4-2 win in an error-strewn match.

Next he will face Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who defeated Jamie Jones 4-3 to back up a shock win over Mark Allen.

Un-Nooh put in a scintillating display to overcome the UK Champion 4-1 earlier in the day, before returning to the table at Meadowbank Sports Centre to edge out Jones, who had come back to beat John Higgins 4-3 in the afternoon session.

The 2017 winner Neil Robertson is also through to the quarter-finals, as a break of 61 added to previous efforts of 90 and 117 to see off Scotland's Anthony McGill 4-2.

But three-time world champion Mark Williams is out despite a magnificent break of 142 in the opening frame of his match against Joe O'Connor.

The world number 50 came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, and then clinched the decider with a break of 78 after Williams had fought back.

