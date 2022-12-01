Close menu

Scottish Open 2022: Judd Trump into quarter-finals despite scare from Xiao Guodong

Judd Trump of England in action against Xiao Guodong of China during the BetVictor Scottish Open at the Meadowbank Sports Centre,
Judd Trump recovered from 2-0 down to beat Xiao Guodong

Judd Trump survived a scare to beat world number 34 Xiao Guodong and reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open in Edinburgh.

The 2019 world champion was 2-0 down and out of sorts, before taking a scrappy third frame.

A break of 69 brought things level, and Trump eventually laboured to a 4-2 win in an error-strewn match.

Next he will face Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who defeated Jamie Jones 4-3 to back up a shock win over Mark Allen.

Un-Nooh put in a scintillating display to overcome the UK Champion 4-1 earlier in the day, before returning to the table at Meadowbank Sports Centre to edge out Jones, who had come back to beat John Higgins 4-3 in the afternoon session.

The 2017 winner Neil Robertson is also through to the quarter-finals, as a break of 61 added to previous efforts of 90 and 117 to see off Scotland's Anthony McGill 4-2.

But three-time world champion Mark Williams is out despite a magnificent break of 142 in the opening frame of his match against Joe O'Connor.

The world number 50 came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, and then clinched the decider with a break of 78 after Williams had fought back.

