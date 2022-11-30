Close menu

Scottish Open: John Higgins battles through to third round

John Higgins made it through to the third round in Edinburgh

John Higgins had to dig deep to avoid an upset at the Scottish Open, winning a final frame decider against China's Cao Yupeng to reach the third round.

A runner-up in this event for the third time last year, Higgins led 2-0 before trailing 3-2 to the world number 58.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, drew level with a break of 70 and a break of 55 helped clinch the match.

The Scot next plays Jamie Jones, who rattled off three centuries in a 4-0 win over Chen Zifan.

UK champion Mark Allen beat England's Martin Gould 4-2, with two century breaks.

The Northern Irishman, aiming for a third successive ranking title, will face Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh on Thursday.

Stephen Maguire had little trouble in a 4-1 victory against Ashley Hugill but there was local disappointment for Fraser Patrick, who lost out 4-3 to Sam Craigie.

