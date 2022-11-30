Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins had to dig deep to avoid an upset at the Scottish Open, winning a final frame decider against China's Cao Yupeng to reach the third round.

A runner-up in this event for the third time last year, Higgins led 2-0 before trailing 3-2 to the world number 58.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, drew level with a break of 70 and a break of 55 helped clinch the match.

The Scot next plays Jamie Jones, who rattled off three centuries in a 4-0 win over Chen Zifan.

UK champion Mark Allen beat England's Martin Gould 4-2, with two century breaks.

The Northern Irishman, aiming for a third successive ranking title, will face Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh on Thursday.

Stephen Maguire had little trouble in a 4-1 victory against Ashley Hugill but there was local disappointment for Fraser Patrick, who lost out 4-3 to Sam Craigie.