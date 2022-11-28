Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump recorded a maximum break in the first frame of his win against Mitchell Mann

Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the first frame of his 4-0 second round win over Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open.

It was the third 147 this year for the former world champion, completed after a tricky final red and a clever shot to separate the blue and pink.

The 33-year-old from Bristol clinched the fourth frame and the match with a break of 107.

"I always enjoy 147s," Trump said in an interview with World Snooker Tour.

"They're always super special to me and I could just feel the excitement when I made it.

"It's a venue I've never been to before, first time in Edinburgh and snooker's not been here for a long, long time so I think for people to be able to come and watch live snooker is good enough, but to make a 147 is not something that happens in every tournament.

"For everyone to be a part of that I think everyone can go away with a smile on their face."

Robert Milkins, Barry Hawkins, Jimmy Robertson and Ricky Walden are among those joining Trump in the third round.

However, Shaun Murphy fell to a surprise 4-0 defeat to Scott Donaldson.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson will be involved in Tuesday's evening session at Meadowbank.

