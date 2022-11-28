Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump recorded a maximum break in the first frame of his win against Mitchell Mann

Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the first frame of his 4-0 second round win over Mitchell Mann at the Scottish Open.

It was the third 147 this year for the former world champion, completed after a tricky final red and a clever shot to separate the blue and pink.

The 33-year-old from Bristol clinched the fourth frame and the match with a break of 107.

"It was quite a good one," Trump said of his 147 on Eurosport.

Robert Milkins, Barry Hawkins, Jimmy Robertson and Ricky Walden are among those joining Trump in the third round in Edinburgh.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson will be involved in Tuesday's evening session at Meadowbank in Edinburgh.

