Fraser Patrick enjoyed a surprise victory in front of a home crowd

Defending Scottish Open champion Luca Brecel was an early casualty at the Scottish Open, losing 4-3 to Fraser Patrick in the first round.

Patrick, from Glasgow, is ranked 75 places below the Belgian world number 11.

Former world champion Stuart Bingham also suffered a shock defeat in Edinburgh, beaten 4-3 by Zak Surety.

John Higgins, three times a beaten finalist - including 2021, defeated Anthony Hamilton 4-2.

World number one Ronne O'Sullivan cruised through with a 4-0 win against Bai Langning, while Judd Trump, Mark Allen and Mark Williams progressed comfortably.

