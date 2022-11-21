Dennis Taylor says Mark Allen is a "born winner" as the UK champion looks to complete snooker's Triple Crown.

Allen, 36, battled back from 6-1 down to defeat Ding Junhui in the final of the UK Championship on Sunday to add to his 2018 Masters triumph.

Taylor, who won the World Championship in 1985, says his fellow Northern Irishman has all the ingredients to win at the Crucible in May.

"There's no reason he can't go and lift the World Championship," said Taylor.

"There is not a lot standing in his way of going on to win as many titles as he wants to win. He loves winning titles and he is quickly becoming a legend in the game.

"His whole all-round game is top drawer. He has got so much bottle and he never, never gives up."

If Allen can win the World Championship in Sheffield in May, he would become the second Northern Ireland player after Alex Higgins to win Snooker's Triple Crown - which is the trinity of the Masters, UK Championship and World Championship.

Taylor missed out on the Triple Crown but did win the Masters and the iconic World Championship 'black ball' final against Steve Davis in 1985 and Allen joins his compatriot on two of the big three titles.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, Taylor said it was a "delight" to watch Allen fight back to win a thrilling final 10-7 in York, adding that he has improved the mental side of his game.

"A lot of people felt sorry for Ding Junhui but what a comeback from Mark that was," Taylor added.

"He gave a little thing away in his interview with Hazel [Irvine, BBC presenter], when he was sitting there with his eyes closed, obviously he is working on his mental strength.

"I used to do it myself, you think about your best moments and that is what Mark was doing when he was sitting in his chair.

"When you are sitting in your seat and your opponent is knocking all the balls in, there is not a single thing you can do about it.

"That's where the mental strength comes in and he has worked hard on that."

Mark Allen defeated Ding Junhui 10-7 despite being 6-1 down in the afternoon session

'He can beat anyone in the game'

The UK Championship adds to a strong end to 2022 for Allen after he successfully defended his native Northern Ireland Open crown in October.

Allen has said he was a "changed man" after his second successive ranking tournament win, which came after he lost five stone in four months in an intensive fitness regime in the summer.

"Physically, he's a lot fitter now and you need that for a long tournament. I think that will stand him in good stead when we get to Sheffield for the World Championship," added Taylor.

"Mark keeps saying I said he was going to be world champion a good few years ago, so I'm not going to predict that he's going to win it but I hope he does win it next year.

"His family must be so proud of what he has done. We tend to forget, he won two World Open titles nearly 10 years ago. That was incredible and he has pushed on now.

"He knows that he can beat anybody in the game. He never has feared anyone so I think he is in with a great shout and I hope he can do it."