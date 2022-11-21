Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen has lost weight and recovered from bankruptcy to become UK champion

Mark Allen says he is "a changed man on and off the table" after he clinched his first UK Championship title in a remarkable victory over Ding Junhui.

The Northern Irishman came back from 6-1 down to beat the Chinese player 10-7.

It is Allen's second successive ranking tournament win and came after he lost five stone in four months in an intensive fitness regime in the summer.

"I want to create a bit of a legacy in the game and you don't do that if you come second," said Allen.

"If I had lost 10-9 I would've been devastated. I didn't want to come here and come second, it's good but it's not what you play for."

During the summer Allen weighed more than 18 stone and has seen a reward for all his hard work in shedding some of that weight, with this victory coming after he won the Northern Ireland Open in October and also reached the final of the British Open last month.

In May 2021 he was also declared bankrupt and this victory earns him £250,000.

Six-time UK champion Steve Davis, speaking on BBC TV, said: "I'm delighted for him, he's decided to try to do something about his career.

"He probably had loads of people over a number of years telling him that if you want to be a serious pro, you've got to lose some weight, you've got to pay the price.

"And finally he decided to do it. You can't guarantee you will get the results but what a wonderful thing - to becoming a winning machine immediately, that gives you great encouragement."

Former world champion John Parrott felt Allen was also improving technically and said: "Everything's different - there's improvement in every department.

"His determination and persistence is going to keep him in games. There was a little bit of Mark Selby in that and then Allen found his game. He's a tremendous competitor."

Allen is fifth in the world rankings, only one place below his all-time best and has the most points of anyone in the one-year rankings.

This was his second win in a 'Triple Crown' event after success at the Masters in 2018 and wants the last leg - the World Championship.

"I'm two thirds of the way to the Triple Crown and there's a lot you need to do to be a world champion," he added. "I've been my own worst critic but I feel like I'm a changed man on and off the table.

"In the first session I knew I was struggling but never let my head drop and was always positive.

"I made a break to go 6-2 [behind], then 6-3 and something changed and for the first time I started to feel really good.

"To win eight frames out of nine, not many people do that against Ding - it's down to my positive attitude and I'm very, very proud of myself."

Allen adapts to new body shape after five stone loss in four months

Davis felt the manner of Allen's victory in the tournament, where he was two frames behind in every match up to the final and five adrift against Ding, made it even more impressive.

"He's turned into a very special player and to do that makes a statement," added Davis.

"It's OK being a flying machine and winning a final from in front, but to do it from behind shows great character and it will stand him in good stead for the World Championship and the Masters."