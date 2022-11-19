Close menu

UK Championship: Mark Allen edges out Jack Lisowski to set up Ding Junhui final

Snooker

Mark Allen in action
Allen lost in the final in 2011 and 2018

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen came from 5-3 down to beat England's Jack Lisowski 6-5 in York to set up a UK Championship final meeting against China's Ding Junhui.

Allen secured victory on the black as Lisowski failed to take his chances.

"I just hung in there and stayed strong," the 36-year-old told BBC Sport.

Earlier, Ding reached his fourth UK Championship decider after a 6-3 win over Tom Ford.

Lisowski took the opening two frames of his match but Allen levelled it going into the mid-session interval.

After exchanging frames on the restart, Lisowski capitalised when Allen missed a long pot chance of a red along the top cushion to move 4-3 ahead and then closed out the next frame to move within sight of victory.

Allen, though, fought back with a 115 clearance to take the ninth frame and then had a break of 74 in the next after being let back to the table.

In a tense decider, Allen lost position after a break of 36, before Lisowski made 57.

Allen then left the yellow over the middle, but Lisowski missed the green which proved costly as his opponent cleared up to complete another remarkable turnaround.

Earlier, Ding, 35, looked to be on track for his second whitewash in a row when he led Ford 5-0 after his 6-0 victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Friday's quarter-final.

But world number 32 Ford, playing in his first UK semi-final since 2018, fought back.

The 39-year-old missed a chance to make it 5-4 and it allowed Ding, the champion in 2005, 2009 and 2019, back in to seal victory.

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by Jim, at 18:25 19 Nov

    For top events it should be at least best of 17 frames from the first round.

    • Reply posted by AFCDale, at 22:46 19 Nov

      AFCDale replied:
      Agreed, I think it hinders a lot of the younger players at the World Championship as well, they're completely unprepared for it because outside finals there is nothing even close in terms of the amount of frames anymore.

      I mean this is the biggest tournament on tour outside the WC and to win it now requires 33 frames won, for the WC it rockets up to more than double that with 71.

  • Comment posted by freddbloggs, at 18:01 19 Nov

    Great to see Ding getting back to his best form. Genuinely nice bloke and a fantastic snooker player wish him the best in the final

    • Reply posted by i love 2 faart, at 23:20 19 Nov

      i love 2 faart replied:
      But like Murphy then

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, at 18:33 19 Nov

    Between Ding, Allen and Lisowski I dont mind who wins. Lisowski is due one though, but it depends on whether he can hold his head together, its mental fortitude that he often lacks.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, at 18:48 19 Nov

      RichardRichard replied:
      Nice to see Ding overcome his Ronnie complex, yesterday.

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, at 18:00 19 Nov

    Good to see Ding back into later stages of the big tournaments
    Seems like a genuinely decent chap

  • Comment posted by Eamon Mahon, at 19:02 19 Nov

    A Humble & Respectful young man is Ding Junhui. Never really fulfilled his true Potential which speaks volumes for O Sullivan , Higgins and one or two others with so much natural ability and desire to remain at the top even if they don’t admit it. Lisowski is similar and if he gets to the final it will be a shame there will be a loser but Ranking points will cushion the blow.

  • Comment posted by DH, at 18:30 19 Nov

    Hope he wins it. Far too good not to be in contention for so long. Hopefully Lisowski gets through too

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, at 23:33 19 Nov

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Ding has won the UK championship in York, three times already. He has been in contention and fulfilled that many times.

  • Comment posted by CwmTD, today at 00:05

    Unfortunately Jack looks mentally undercooked. Top 100 players are all incredible cuests but it still proves the elite have it between the ears. Hopefully this can be a learning opportunity for him not a mental scar. Well played Mark Allen, and on your physical/headspace turn around.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, at 18:34 19 Nov

    Not exactly on topic but we have very few HYS for snooker, but does anyone else detest hearing commentators and ex pros call it "our sport"? They make themselves sound like an elite guild, pontificating on the rights and wrongs of snooker. Vomit-inducing cringe.

    Also BBC, telling people how to get into snooker every year is not "live reporting". Website text coverage non-existent.

    • Reply posted by bob b, at 18:52 19 Nov

      bob b replied:
      You sound like a great person to have around.

  • Comment posted by AlanAitken, at 22:36 19 Nov

    Please, please, PLEASE just get Shaun Murphy off the air. He makes James Corden seem likeable.

    • Reply posted by i love 2 faart, at 23:16 19 Nov

      i love 2 faart replied:
      They both are

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, at 18:13 19 Nov

    Think he’ll win the final .. good performance today

  • Comment posted by bradyso, today at 00:26

    Well done Mark,now go on win the final.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 00:47

      Jim replied:
      Well done to him for losing that weight as well.

  • Comment posted by Eels, at 18:06 19 Nov

    Nice to see Ding getting somewhere near his best.
    Good match later tonight. Mark Allen is slight favourite as player of the season so far. But looking at H2H Lisowski got the wood on him in last 5 meetings. 6-5 to Allen for me.

    • Reply posted by sportslover83, at 18:20 19 Nov

      sportslover83 replied:
      Based on what I saw of Jack last night I'm going 6-3 to him!!!

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , at 22:07 19 Nov

    Outstanding, hope he goes on to win it….
    It doesn’t seem that long ago when he got upset in that final with O’Sullivan.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, at 18:04 19 Nov

    That missed red will haunt ford for a long time.

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 00:59

    I was getting so tired seeing the same old make it to the final. This is a final I will be watching for sure as both are likeable players.

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 00:59

    Come on Ronnie.

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 00:39

    I watched the final half of the final frame with the sound off. I could feel the 'oh' and 'ah' of the misses without the the football shrieks from the crowd and shouting from the commentators. It was exciting, as each miss and then the final pot was delivered. Less can be more.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 00:41

      Jim replied:
      Snooker fans are the best fans in the world.

  • Comment posted by MarkonSkye, today at 00:03

    Hard luck Jack. Not the result we wanted, but there is always the next one..

    • Reply posted by lex, today at 00:49

      lex replied:
      Jack aint got killer instinct...lol....pansy

  • Comment posted by Travel Man, at 23:50 19 Nov

    Hard luck Jack, well done Mark. Makings of a good final. Also Jack can and Mark can now have a say in the biggest events along with the usual suspects.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 01:25

    I plan to watch the final bug dearly hope that RO'S is not on air - he's dreadful & has nowhere near the insight that Alan McM does.

    Best snooker player of all time, but have no time for someone who regularly disrespects his sport & more importantly his opponents.

    If he detest snooker so much, why stick around, do us all a favour & go home, he won't be missed.

