Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan has won both the World and UK Championships seven times

Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals.

World champion O'Sullivan, 46, had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.

The Englishman only scored four points in the next four frames as three-time UK Championship winner Ding dominated.

"Ding's a class act and I'd like to see him go and win now," said O'Sullivan.

China's Ding sealed his place in the semi-finals with a 131 break, and will meet the winner of Joe Perry against Tom Ford in the semi-finals.

O'Sullivan looked totally out of sorts - summed up by a missed black off its spot in the opening frame.

"I'm not surprised because my bad has been better than other people's bad, I've said that all week," added O'Sullivan.

"I've had a good run, so I can't complain and I get some time off now.

"Ding played fantastically well. It's brilliant to see Ding play like that and I wish he played like that more because he's so good for the game."

More to follow....