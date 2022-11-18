Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Seven-time world and UK champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the UK Championship after suffering a shock 6-0 defeat to Ding Junhui.
O'Sullivan had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.
The Englishman only scored four points in the next four frames as three-time UK Championship winner Ding dominated.
China's Ding sealed his place in the semi-finals with a 131 break.
More to follow....
