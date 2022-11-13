Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robertson looked out of sorts at the Barbican in York

2022 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

World number two Neil Robertson has been knocked out in the UK Championship first round by qualifier Joe Perry.

Perry, at 48 the second oldest player in the draw after 60-year-old Jimmy White, swept to a 6-2 victory in York.

The Englishman won the first frame with a 102 break and Australian Robertson was trailing 4-0 before he could pull one back.

Perry took only his second ranking title when he won the Welsh Open in March.

It was the second shock of the tournament after last year's champion Zhao Xintong was beaten by Sam Craigie on Saturday.

Perry will play the winner of Stuart Bingham's match against Liam Highfield in the last 16.

Last year's beaten finalist Luca Brecel defeated Lyu Haotian 6-4.

The Belgian will meet John Higgins or Tom Ford, who play on Sunday evening.