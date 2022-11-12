Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Craigie won the final five frames against Zhao

Defending champion Zhao Xintong has been knocked out in the first round of the UK Championship by Sam Craigie.

China's Zhao was stunned 6-2 in York by the 28-year-old Englishman, who is ranked 47 in the world.

Qualifier Craigie will now face Jimmy White or Ryan Day, who meet on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Mark Allen beat close friend Jordan Brown 6-4 as the two Northern Ireland players faced each other on the professional tour for the first time.

Craigie said he had felt unwell before his match, but it did not show as he made an 83 clearance to win the first frame.

Zhao responded and went 2-1 ahead, but his opponent rattled in the next five frames, sealing the victory with a century break.

"I just woke up with a headache and felt a bit shaky," said Craigie.

But he was buoyed by crowd support at the Barbican and said of the vocal backing: "It was hard to take it in. I loved it."

In the match between the two Antrim players, two-time UK finalist Allen lost the first two frames but improved as the match progressed, and two century breaks helped him into the next round.

He will face Kyren Wilson or Matthew Selt in the last 16.