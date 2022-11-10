Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen retained his Northern Ireland Open title in October

2022 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Northern Ireland players Mark Allen and Jordan Brown will play each other in the first round of the UK Championship.

The two Antrim men will play their match on Saturday at 13:00 GMT at the York Barbican after Brown came through qualifying on Thursday.

It will be the first meeting between the close friends on the professional tour after they were drawn together.

Brown was in the audience when Allen recently successfully defended his Northern Ireland Open title in Belfast.

The 2021 Welsh Open winner beat Zak Surety 6-3 in the final qualifying round to advance to the televised stages of the tournament.

Jordan Brown defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2021 Welsh Open final

Brown has struggled to consistently recapture the form which took him to his first ranking event title back in February 2021.

"That's the luck of the draw, it had to happen some time," said Brown, who is in his sixth season on the tour but has never faced his practice partner

"There will be a bit of stick between us over the next couple of days. But we'll both want to beat each other, we will be professional and get on with it."

Allen sits ninth in the world rankings, with Brown 22nd.

Allen's best performances in the UK Championship were semi-final appearances in 2010 and 2019.