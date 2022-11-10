Jimmy White drawn to play Ryan Day in UK Snooker Championship 2022 last 32
|2022 Cazoo UK Championship
|Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Jimmy White will play Ryan Day in the last 32 of the UK Snooker Championship in York.
White, 60, is the oldest player to qualify for the last 32 since Eddie Charlton, who was 63 in 1993.
This year is also the 30th anniversary of the only time White won the tournament in 1992.
Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Matthew Stevens, while defending champion Zhao Xintong will play Sam Craigie or Ian Burns.
The UK Snooker Championship, which is one of snooker's Triple Crown events, begins at the Barbican on Saturday.
Full draw
Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie or Ian Burns
Mark Allen v Jordan Brown
Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt or Anthony Hamilton
Ryan Day v Jimmy White
Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian
John Higgins v Tom Ford
Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Matthew Stevens
Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong
Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke
Stuart Bingham v Ali Carter or Liam Highfield
Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong or Andres Petrov
Jack Lisowski v Xu Si
Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei
Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
