UK Snooker Championship 2022: BBC coverage and match schedule
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
The UK Snooker Championship - the first of this season's Triple Crown events - is returning to York's Barbican Centre and you can watch live coverage across the BBC from Saturday.
We will have live action from every round on BBC TV, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
China's defending champion Zhao Xintong, who claimed his first ranking title with a 10-5 win over Luca Brecel in 2021 final, gets play under way on Saturday afternoon.
Jimmy White, who won this title in 1992, came through qualifying and the 60-year-old will play Ryan Day in the evening session on Saturday.
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, won who the first of his record seven titles in 1993, will open his campaign against 2003 champion Matthew Stevens on Monday.
Format
This year, the world's top 16 automatically qualified while the other 16 players in the main draw had to come through a qualifying tournament in Sheffield.
All matches are best of 11 frames except for the final on 20 November, which is played over 19 frames and two sessions.
The winner will receive £250,000, up from £200,000 last year, and there is a prize of £15,000 for the highest break.
BBC coverage & match schedule
All times are GMT. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
First round
Saturday, 12 November
13:00-17:15, BBC Two & BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie
Mark Allen v Jordan Brown
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt
Ryan Day v Jimmy White
Sunday, 13 November
13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app & 14:00-17:10, BBC One
Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
John Higgins v Tom Ford
Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui
Monday, 14 November
13:00-17:15, BBC Two & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Matthew Stevens
Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke
Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield
Tuesday, 15 November
13:00-17:15, BBC Two & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong
Jack Lisowski v Xu Si
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei
Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
Second round
Wednesday, 16 November
13:00-17:15, BBC Two & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Last 16
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Last 16
Thursday, 17 November
13:00-17:15 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Last 16
19:00-20:00, BBC Two & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app & 20:00-21:00, BBC Four
Last 16
Quarter-finals
Friday, 18 November
13:00-17:15, BBC Two & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Quarter-finals one and two
19:00-21:00, BBC Four & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Quarter-finals three and four
Semi-finals
Saturday, 19 November
13:00-17:30, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Semi-final one
19:00-22:30, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Semi-final two
Final
Sunday, 20 November
13:00-17:15 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Session one
19:00-22:30, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app
Session two