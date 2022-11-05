Ronnie O'Sullivan to face Judd Trump in Champion of Champions final
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan beat China's Fan Zhengyi 6-2 to set up a Champion of Champions final against Judd Trump.
Fan, 21, had defeated the seven-time world champion in their only previous meeting, a 10-9 battle in the 2022 European Masters final.
But he was no match for O'Sullivan at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, as the 46-year-old set up an all-English final.
Defending champion Trump overcame Mark Selby 6-3 in Friday's first semi-final.
O'Sullivan was rarely troubled - though a lucky black helped him on his way to a break of 89 in winning the first frame.
He followed that with a 117 break to take the second and though Fan reduced the arrears by taking the third frame, O'Sullivan exerted control to move into a 5-1 lead.
Fan did offer more resistance courtesy of a 123 break, but O'Sullivan reached his fifth Champion of Champions final with two visits to the table in the next frame.
Sunday's best-of-19-frames final gets under way at 13:00 GMT.