Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Judd Trump to win his seventh world title in May

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Zhao Xintong 6-1 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions.

The seven-time world champion, 46, cruised to victory over China's world number eight in Bolton on Thursday.

O'Sullivan, who has won the event three times, had earlier beaten fellow Englishman Robert Milkins 4-2 to reach the 'group final'.

Zhao Xintong, 25, had won 4-2 against the reigning women's world champion Mink Nutcharut, 22, of Thailand.

O'Sullivan, who returned to the world number one spot in April, made a clearance of 135 to go 3-0 up against Zhao.

And although Zhao pulled a frame back after the interval to make it 4-1, O'Sullivan made breaks of 94 and 108 in the next two frames to clinch the win.

The Englishman will play China's Fan Zhengyi, 21, in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Defending champion Judd Trump will face fellow Englishman Mark Selby in the other semi-final on Friday, with the final played on Sunday.