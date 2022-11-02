Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen won the Northern Ireland Open in October

Mark Allen has been knocked out of the Champion of Champions tournament following a 6-1 defeat by Judd Trump.

Trump raced into a four-frame lead in Bolton and cruised to victory to set up a semi-final encounter with Mark Selby.

Selby defeated John Higgins 6-4 to reach the last four.

Allen, who won his home event the Northern Ireland Open in October, had earlier beaten Joe Perry 4-2 on Wednesday in his first group match at the University of Bolton.