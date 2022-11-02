Close menu

Mark Allen: Northern Irishman out of Champions of Champions

Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen won the Northern Ireland Open in October
Mark Allen won the Northern Ireland Open in October

Mark Allen has been knocked out of the Champion of Champions tournament following a 6-1 defeat by Judd Trump.

Trump raced into a four-frame lead in Bolton and cruised to victory to set up a semi-final encounter with Mark Selby.

Selby defeated John Higgins 6-4 to reach the last four.

Allen, who won his home event the Northern Ireland Open in October, had earlier beaten Joe Perry 4-2 on Wednesday in his first group match at the University of Bolton.

Top Stories