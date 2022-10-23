Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen beat John Higgins in last year's Northern Ireland Open final

Holder Mark Allen won the last three frames of the first session to draw level at 4-4 with Zhou Yuelong in the Northern Ireland Open final.

Allen, 36, took the first frame after a break of 57 but Zhou, seeking his first ranking tournament triumph, won the next four helped by runs of 56 and 135.

Zhou, 24, had a chance to extend his lead in the next but broke down on 24 and Allen punished him with a 68 break.

As Zhou's play became ragged, Allen levelled thanks to breaks of 44 and 55.

A further nine frames are possible in Sunday's evening second session with home favourite Allen seeking to clinch a seventh ranking title by retaining a title which he won by beating John Higgins 9-8 in last year's final.

China's Zhou lost the European Masters and Shootout finals in 2020 in his two previous ranking finals appearances.

After being whitewashed 9-0 by Neil Robertson in the European Masters decider, Zhou looked in control during most of Sunday's afternoon's session but spurred on by a vocal crowd, Allen fought back to level and will now be fancied to clinch a second successive triumph in his home tournament.

The winner will earn £80,000 as well as lifting the Alex Higgins Trophy.