Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Richard Petrie BBC Sport NI at the Waterfront Hall

Mark Allen is aiming to clinch a seventh ranking title of his career

Defending Northern Ireland Open champion Mark Allen will face Zhou Yuelong in the final of this year's event after beating Neil Robertson 6-2 in his semi-final on Saturday night.

Allen led 3-1 at the mid-session interval with the help of a century break in the fourth frame.

A 136 in frame five helped him extend his lead and he went on to close out victory by downing a respotted black.

China's Zhou beat Anthony McGill 6-4 in Saturday's first semi-final.

Allen's participation in Sunday's final is a second successive ranking tournament decider after he lost 10-7 to Ryan Day in the British Open final three weeks ago.

The Northern Ireland world number 10 is aiming to secure a seventh ranking title.

Australia's Robertson, the 2010 world champion, made a series of uncharacteristic errors against the 36-year-old and his defeat denies him the chance of completing a clean sweep of Home Nations titles.

Zhou Yuelong compiled three centuries in his win over Anthony McGill

Earlier, Zhou reached the third ranking final of his career by battling past Scotland's McGill.

The scores were level 2-2 at the mid-session interval, then McGill moved 4-3 ahead, only for Zhou to win the next three frames to secure victory.

In a high quality match, the victor compiled three centuries - 100, 127 and 110 - with world number 20 McGill putting together a 101 of his own.

Zhou has lost his two previous appearances in ranking finals, in the Shoot Out and European Masters in 2020.

The winner of Sunday's best-of-17 frame final will collect the Alex Higgins Trophy and a first prize of £80,000.