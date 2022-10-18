Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Trump won the Northern Ireland Open three years in a row from 2018

England's world number two Judd Trump suffered a shock second-round defeat by Ireland's Aaron Hill in the Northern Ireland Open.

Hill, ranked 95 in the world, defeated the three-time tournament winner 4-1 in Belfast's Waterfront Hall.

The 20-year-old won the last three frames, hitting a break of 87 in the fourth, to go into round three.

Jimmy White was earlier warned about his behaviour towards the referee during his 4-0 defeat by Luca Brecel.

The 60-year-old Englishman was already 3-0 down when referee Ben Williams incorrectly nominated the blue ball instead of the brown after White potted a red in the fourth frame, then laughed at his error when corrected by the player.

White was annoyed by the referee's conduct, asking him several times "what's funny about that?" before appearing to stick a finger up at Williams in footage posted on Twitter by Eurosport.

He was then handed a warning for "gesticulating", with words also being exchanged at the end of the match after all parties had shaken hands.

White missed the brown following the incident with the referee and ended up losing to Belgium's Brecel, who had breaks of 106, 50 and 59.

Scotland's John Higgins came from behind to beat Wales' Jackson Page 4-3 after mounting a late comeback in the sixth and seventh frames.

Earlier in the match Page had made a 128 clearance to level at 1-1. However, in the sixth, he missed a red to allow Higgins to clear up and force a decider, which he then won with a 124 break.

In the morning match, China's Pang Junxu beat England's Matthew Selt 4-0.