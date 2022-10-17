Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Richard Petrie BBC Sport NI at the Waterfront Hall

Defending champion Mark Allen beat China's Chen Zifan 4-0 on Monday to progress to the last 32 of the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall.

The world number 10 raced into a 3-0 lead with breaks of 102, 85 and 92 and then got over the line in frame four.

Allen will face world number 105 Andy Lee in the third round.

"I felt really good out there. My game is in good shape and I am playing as well as anyone at the minute," said Allen.

"I felt like I picked up where I left off in the first round and potted some good long ones.

"My safety was decent and I scored well so in general it was a good performance, I didn't miss much."

Allen is chasing a seventh ranking title just weeks after losing to Ryan Day in the final of the British Open in Milton Keynes.

A victory this week would see the Northern Irishman qualify for the forthcoming Champion of Champions invitation event, which he won in 2020, but withdrew from for personal reasons 12 months later.

The Antrim player had made the quarter-finals of his 'home' tournament just once in five attempts before his success last year.

"I feel much calmer now than I did in previous years. I feel every time I come back I'm getting more and more used to playing in front of the home crowd.

"I didn't enjoy it before but I really enjoy it now.

"I've felt more comfortable with where my game is at but the results on the table are showing I'm doing something right. I feel I've still got room for improvement though."

In Monday's opening session, last year's Belfast runner-up John Higgins was not altogether convincing in defeating Ireland's Fergal O'Brien 4-2 in his first round match.

World number 12 Jack Lisowski fell at the first hurdle however, going down 4-2 to Chinese 41-ranked Li Hang.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby laboured somewhat to a 4-2 win over Sam Craigie in his round two match, with Australian Neil Robertson seeing off another of the Chinese contingent, Fan Zhenayi 4-2.

Robertson has never been beyond the third round at the Northern Ireland Open but a win this week would complete a clean sweep of Home Nations successes, the 2010 world champion having previously won the English Open, Scottish Open and Welsh Open twice.

Scotland's Stephen Maguire beat Zak Surety 4-3 in round two.

Three-time NI Open champion Judd Trump resumes his challenge for a fourth victory when he plays Aaron Hill on Tuesday evening while reigning world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will be in action against David Grace on Wednesday.

The winner of Sunday's final will collect an £80,000 first prize and The Alex Higgins Trophy.