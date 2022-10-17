Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Four-time world champion John Higgins and Stephen Lee both turned professional in 1992

John Higgins has said he would have no problem in principle with Stephen Lee returning to play snooker should he opt to do so after serving a 12-year ban.

Lee's ban for match-fixing ends in October 2024 and he has hinted that he may consider a return to the sport.

"If he serves his ban and decides to come back we will welcome him back with open arms," said four-time world champion Higgins.

"What a player he was. I'd have no problem, none at all."

Lee was found guilty of seven counts of fixing matches in 2008 and 2009.

The 48-year-old turned professional in 1992, the same year as Higgins and his fellow multiple world champions Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams.

Lee won five ranking titles and reached a career high world ranking of five, reaching the semi-finals of the 2003 World Championship and 2008 Masters.

He was suspended from WPBSA competitions in October 2012, found guilty by an independent tribunal in September 2013 and failed to clear his name on appeal.

Lee currently owes the WPBSA around £125,000 in legal fees built up over two appeals, and it's understood it would need to be repaid before the association decides whether he would be allowed to re-join.

"I must get asked this weekly, daily, minutely. I would like to say no…. but I am still capable of playing. Let's see what happens in two years. It's not a no, and not a yes," Lee told The Mirror external-link last week.

"We can only just see what happens in a couple of years' time. I have some exciting things coming up, and I'm also getting older.

"My eyes are getting worse, and I never had good eyes to start with. As you get older the determination and the fire goes."

John Higgins lost 9-8 to Mark Allen in last year's Northern Ireland Open final

Higgins was speaking after beginning his bid for success at the Northern Ireland Open with a 4-2 win over Ireland's Fergal O'Brien at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Monday.

The Scot won two frames decided on the black ball during his victory as he aims to go one better than last year, when he lost 9-8 to Mark Allen in the final.

"I didn't play great, I was getting a little bit anxious, in the end I was just glad to win," said Higgins after his win.

"I was getting a little bit down on myself on some of the shots, I have to stay positive when I'm playing.

"It's a great venue to play in and you want to be here later in the week when it really cranks up.

"I lost a lot of finals last season so I would like to put that right this year.

"I haven't got much momentum this year, I've only won a couple of matches. It's been a quiet start but you're coming into a few tournaments now where you'd like to be playing your best stuff."