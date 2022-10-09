Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat home favourite Marco Fu 6-4 to win the Hong Kong Masters in front of 9,000 spectators - a new record for the biggest live snooker crowd ever.

The seven-time world champion took a 5-2 lead and held off a spirited challenge from Fu to claim the title.

O'Sullivan, who earned £100,000 for his first title of the season, said: "It feels fantastic.

"I want to say this is probably the best tournament I've ever played in."

He continued: "We've never played in front of more than maybe 3,000 fans. To have 9,000 fans watching a snooker match [is] unheard of, so hopefully we can come back year on year because the fans have been fantastic."

Fu took two years off the tour due to the Covid pandemic, following time off playing due to undergoing eye surgery in 2017.

He made it through to Sunday's final at the Hong Kong Coliseum thanks to a victory over John Higgins in the semi-final, which included a maximum 147 break in the deciding frame.

"Marco is the number one Hong Kong player ever and I'm so happy to see him back," O'Sullivan added. "He was off the tour for a couple of years, his health is good and you can just see class is always there."